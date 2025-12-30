DoT Releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 To Power 5G, 6G, Satellite-Based Services

The new plan will lay the groundwork for next spectrum allocation. | Image: Reuters

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), a key policy document that governs the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India.

NFAP-2025 will take effect today, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

The Ministry said that the NFAP-2025 will allocate radio-frequency spectrum to various radio-communication services in the frequency range 8.3kHz to 3000GHz. "It serves as an essential reference for spectrum managers, wireless operators, and telecom equipment manufacturers," the ministry said.

NFAP-2025 introduces several strategic and future-ready revisions to meet the growing spectrum demand for next-generation technologies. They include identification of the 6425-7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), significantly enhancing mid-band spectrum availability for 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G networks.

Allocation of Ka, Q, and V bands for satellite-based services is crucial for high-throughput Geo-Stationary Orbit (GSO) satellites and large non-GSO satellite constellations.

It also includes additional spectrum for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) to ensure seamless broadband access in the air and at sea, besides supporting emerging technologies such as Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, LEO/MEO satellite services, and expanded broadband connectivity solutions.

