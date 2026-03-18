Dreame Launches L40 Ultra AE, D20 Ultra Robot Vacuums in India Starting at ₹39,999

Dreame has added two new products to its Indian portfolio of robovacs. | Image: Dreame

Dreame Technology has expanded its robotic vacuum lineup in India with the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, as the company continues to push deeper into the country’s growing smart home segment. The two cleaners are priced at ₹59,999 and ₹39,999, respectively, and are available from March 18 via Amazon India and select Croma stores.

The launch of new robotic vacuum cleaners indicates an increase in the adoption of automation in house cleaning, with Dreame Technology's Managing Director Manu Sharma calling it “one of the biggest shifts” for Indian households. “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living,” he said.

Focus on Fully Automated Cleaning

Both the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra are positioned as all-in-one cleaning systems, combining vacuuming and mopping with minimal manual intervention. They feature automated mopping, smart carpet detection, and multifunction docks capable of self-cleaning and maintenance tasks, including dust emptying and water management.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE: High-End Automation

The L40 Ultra AE is the more premium of the two, offering up to 19,000Pa suction powered by Dreame’s Vormax system. It also introduces features like MopExtend technology, which allows the mop to reach tight corners and edges more effectively. The device includes a multifunctional PowerDock that supports auto-emptying, mop washing with hot water, drying, and water refilling, effectively reducing the need for manual maintenance.

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Navigation is handled through a combination of 3DAdapt smart navigation and obstacle avoidance, enabling the robot to map spaces and move around furniture efficiently.

Dreame D20 Ultra: Balanced Features at Lower Price

The D20 Ultra brings a slightly more accessible price point while retaining core features such as 13,000Pa suction, 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality, and smart navigation. It includes a DuoScrub mopping system with dual rotating mops and supports up to 100 days of hands-free dust collection through its auto-empty dock.

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