Dreame X40 Ultra Robovac Review: A Smarter Cleaner, But Not Yet a Complete Replacement

Vacuuming and mopping have evolved significantly in recent years. What once required dragging around heavy corded machines or traditional mops can now be done through compact robotic cleaners that promise convenience and automation. But the question persists: can robotic vacuum cleaners truly replace conventional cleaning methods, particularly in Indian homes that face everything from fine dust to oil stains and pet hair? The Dreame X40 Ultra, priced at ₹1,29,999 (and available for as low as ₹99,999 during sales), attempts to answer that question with advanced AI navigation, powerful suction, and a self-maintaining dock.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The first thing that stands out is how neatly the entire system fits into a home environment. The docking station and robovac together occupy little space, although they do require a dedicated 16A power source. Once placed, preferably in a corner of a large room, the system can be left largely unattended. The dock automatically refills the water tank, empties the dustbin, cleans and dries the mop pads, and even dispenses detergent during cleaning cycles.

— Setting it up is simple. Dreame includes everything in the box: mop pads, a dirt bag, a floor cleaner bottle, and even a TriCut cleaning brush. The top cabinet of the docking station holds two large containers: one for fresh water and another for dirty water, while the front section conceals the dust bag and detergent bottle. Depending on how often the robot self-cleans, you might need to refill the water tank occasionally, but maintenance is minimal.

— The robovac itself has a familiar circular design with a raised LiDAR dome on top housing the laser navigation system, AI-based HD camera, infrared sensors, and LED auxiliary light. There are three buttons for manual controls: Spot Cleaning, Power/Clean, and Dock, but the DreameHome app is where most of the magic happens.

— Pairing the robovac to your home Wi-Fi involves scanning a QR code through its front camera. Once connected, it maps your home accurately using LiDAR and AI-based object detection. It even identifies pets, furniture, and walls, steering clear of obstacles while still covering every corner. You can mark virtual boundaries, define no-go zones, and even customise cleaning modes for each room.

— Dreame’s CleanGenius AI-guided mode automatically adjusts suction and water levels based on how dirty a room is. The 12,000Pa Vormax suction system is impressively powerful, easily lifting fine dust, hair, and crumbs from both tiles and carpets. When mopping, the MopExtend system ensures that corners and edges are cleaned effectively. The mop automatically lifts when transitioning over carpets, preventing moisture damage.

— In my 2BHK flat with around 900 square feet of carpet area, the X40 Ultra took about 45–50 minutes for a full cleaning cycle. It even returned to the dock once mid-cycle to recharge and empty the dust bin before resuming. The suction power varies depending on the mode, Quiet, Standard, Turbo, or Max, but even the lowest setting is far from silent.

What’s Bad

— While the AI works well most of the time, it is not flawless. Occasionally, the robot mistakes small debris for obstacles and simply drives around them instead of cleaning. It also struggles with raised surfaces such as bathroom mats or uneven flooring, often requiring manual intervention when it gets stuck.

— The mop pads, attached magnetically, can sometimes dislodge if they catch on fabric or rugs. Although the cleaner does an excellent job with fine dust and light spills, it tends to smudge lint or hair when the floor is set to the “wet” mopping level. The “moist” option provides better results in such cases.

— Noise is another issue. Even in Quiet mode, the vacuum motor is noticeable. For homes with infants, pets, or nighttime cleaning routines, the sound may be disruptive.

— The DreameHome app, though feature-packed, can also be daunting for new users. The number of menus and customisations takes time to learn, and not all features are easy to locate initially.

— Maintenance is generally low, but not zero. Hair can tangle around the main roller, requiring occasional manual cleaning using the supplied brush. Also, since the dock needs a 16A socket, it is not easily portable between rooms or floors, limiting flexibility in multi-level homes.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The Dreame X40 Ultra Robovac represents a significant step forward in home automation. Its powerful suction, precise navigation, and extensive self-maintenance capabilities make it one of the most advanced robotic cleaners available in India. It handles routine cleaning with ease, leaving floors visibly dust-free, and the ability to avoid pets and furniture adds to the convenience.

However, it still requires occasional human supervision and cannot fully replace traditional mopping or deep cleaning. Its AI system, while sophisticated, remains imperfect in complex home environments with uneven flooring or heavy debris.

