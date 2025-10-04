Updated 4 October 2025 at 15:30 IST
Vivo’s OriginOS 6 Is Coming to Phones in India on October 15
OriginOS 6 brings a redesigned user interface, featuring more modern and customisable elements without compromising on convenience.
Vivo’s long-running Funtouch OS is nearing its end, with the company set to announce its next operating system, OriginOS 6, in India on October 15. The Android 16-based custom software for Vivo’s smartphones and tablets will originally debut in China on October 10, but its launch on October 15 will mark the arrival of OriginOS to international markets, including India, after a long wait.
While the official debut is still a few days away, interested users can already experience the new operating system on their phones. But conditions apply—at least, for now. Earlier this week, Vivo opened OriginOS 6 beta registrations in India for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, inviting users to “experience the smoothest Android experience with a refreshed interface, deeper customisation, and enriched AI-driven features, for a delightful product experience.”
Interested users can register on their smartphones, but only a handful of participants will gain early access to OriginOS 6. To do that, go to Settings > System Update and then tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Tap Version Trial > Closed Beta Sign-Up > View Details. Now, complete the registration form, after which the application will be under review. Once deemed eligible, your phone will begin showing an update to OriginOS 6.
OriginOS 6 brings a redesigned user interface, featuring more modern and customisable elements without compromising on convenience. The company claims its new operating system focuses on smoother animations and visual transitions, while deeper customisation and dynamic widgets make interacting with the phone more seamless. The software also supports gestures and multitasking enhancements, while ensuring the battery consumption is low. In plain sight, it looks heavily inspired by Apple’s iOS, but that is not a bad thing, as it elevates the experience Funtouch OS has ever offered.
