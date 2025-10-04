Vivo’s OriginOS 6 Is Coming to Phones in India on October 15

Vivo’s long-running Funtouch OS is nearing its end, with the company set to announce its next operating system, OriginOS 6, in India on October 15. The Android 16-based custom software for Vivo’s smartphones and tablets will originally debut in China on October 10, but its launch on October 15 will mark the arrival of OriginOS to international markets, including India, after a long wait.

While the official debut is still a few days away, interested users can already experience the new operating system on their phones. But conditions apply—at least, for now. Earlier this week, Vivo opened OriginOS 6 beta registrations in India for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, inviting users to “experience the smoothest Android experience with a refreshed interface, deeper customisation, and enriched AI-driven features, for a delightful product experience.”

Interested users can register on their smartphones, but only a handful of participants will gain early access to OriginOS 6. To do that, go to Settings > System Update and then tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Tap Version Trial > Closed Beta Sign-Up > View Details. Now, complete the registration form, after which the application will be under review. Once deemed eligible, your phone will begin showing an update to OriginOS 6.