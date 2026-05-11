Dua Lipa Claims Samsung Used Her Image to Sell TVs Without Permission, Files $15 Million Lawsuit

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung in the United States, accusing the tech giant of using her image on television packaging without her permission as part of a large-scale marketing campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, claims Samsung placed a photo of the singer on boxes for multiple television models sold across the US, creating the impression that she was connected to or endorsing the products despite there being no official partnership between the two sides.

According to the filing, the image was taken during Dua Lipa’s performance at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and the singer’s legal team says she owns the rights to the photograph. The complaint accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations, and illegally profiting from her public image and celebrity status.

The lawsuit argues that Samsung used the singer’s global popularity to attract buyers and boost product sales. Lawyers representing Dua Lipa said the packaging was designed to benefit from her fame and influence in pop culture without seeking consent or offering compensation.

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The filing also points to social media reactions as evidence that consumers believed the singer was linked to the televisions. In one post referenced in court documents, a user reportedly said they wanted to buy the TV simply because Dua Lipa appeared on the box. Another comment joked that “anything sells better with Dua Lipa on it.”

According to the complaint, the singer first learned about the packaging in June 2025 after fans started sharing photos online and nicknamed the products the “Dua Lipa TV Box.” Her legal team claims Samsung ignored several cease-and-desist notices demanding the company stop using the image.

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The lawsuit further states that Dua Lipa would never have approved the campaign in its current form and had no control over how her likeness was presented. Her lawyers argue that the unauthorised use damaged her ability to manage her commercial partnerships and public brand image.

Over the years, the singer has built a strong portfolio of partnerships with global brands including Puma, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Apple, Porsche, Chanel and Nespresso. Her legal team says those deals highlight the commercial value of her image and why unauthorised advertising use is a serious issue.

The case also raises broader questions for the tech industry around celebrity likeness rights, advertising permissions, and the growing overlap between consumer electronics marketing and pop culture branding.