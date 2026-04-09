Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool, Its First Portable Handheld Fan

Dyson has introduced the HushJet Mini Cool fan, marking its entry into the portable handheld fan segment. The device is designed for on-the-go use and can function as a handheld, wearable, or desk fan.

While the miniature version of Dyson's popular fans will go on sale in the US for $99, the company said the product will be launched in India at a later date, with availability details to be announced separately.

Design and Usage

The HushJet Mini Cool fan weighs 212 grams and is built for portability. It supports three modes of use, including handheld operation, desk placement, and hands-free wearable use through a neck dock accessory. Dyson is offering the fan in three colour options: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush.

Performance and Airflow

The fan delivers airflow speeds of up to 25 metres per second and is powered by a brushless DC motor that can reach speeds of up to 65,000 RPM.

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It features five airflow levels along with a Boost mode for higher cooling output. The airflow is delivered through Dyson’s HushJet nozzle, which is designed to focus airflow while reducing turbulence.

Acoustics

Dyson claims the fan is engineered to reduce high-frequency noise and improve tonal comfort. Noise levels are rated at 72.5 dBA in Boost mode, 68 dBA at speed level five, and 52 dBA at the lowest setting.

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Battery and Charging

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, offering up to six hours of runtime depending on usage. It supports USB Type-C charging and takes approximately three hours to fully charge.

Accessories

The HushJet Mini Cool fan ships with a neck dock, charging stand, USB-C cable, and a travel pouch. Optional accessories include a universal mount for attaching the fan to objects such as prams, and a grip clip for securing it to bags or clothing.

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