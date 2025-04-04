Earthquake Alerts On Phone: Top Apps That Offer Real-Time Information

A mild-strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Nepal and parts of India late Friday evening. The National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences identified the epicentre near Pajaru in Nepal, but the tremors were felt in northern parts of India, including cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. It may be easy not to pay attention to earthquakes until they happen, but being prepared always helps. Here are a few apps that offer real-time information on earthquakes from around the world.

Top apps to track earthquakes

Bhookamp: Developed by the National Center of Seismology, Bhookamp offers real-time information about earthquakes to users. Touted as a clean and user-friendly app, Bhookamp is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app offers a web view of the NCS website, listing all the earthquakes that have occurred previously. It also tells the epicentre, intensity, and the exact time when the earthquake originated. The app also allows users to share their experience during shaking due to the earthquake.

MyShake: One of the most popular apps to track earthquakes, MyShake is developed by the UC Berkeley Seismology Lab. Available on both Android and iOS, MyShake offers real-time earthquake alerts, especially in regions such as California, Oregon, and Washington in the US. It has a list of all the previous earthquakes in the world, sorted according to when they occurred. The app has an interactive map that lets users check additional information about earthquakes, along with educational resources on them.