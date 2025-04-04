iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: What's Different?

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone. It replaces the iPhone SE, bringing more power and better features to be called a part of the regular iPhone 16 series. However, it also arrives at a price higher than the SE models, putting it in a slightly tough spot against rivals from Samsung and Google. While Samsung’s affordable phone of this year’s flagship series is yet to come, last year’s Galaxy S24 FE is a good competition. Here is a comparison between the iPhone 16e and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to help customers decide which is better.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. However, it has a notch instead of the Dynamic Island. The display on the iPhone 16e uses Ceramic Shield glass on top for protection. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top.

Processor: Powering the iPhone 16e is the latest Apple A18 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It runs iOS 18.4 and is upgradable to the upcoming iOS 19. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE uses a 10-core Exynos 2400e processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Samsung’s phone comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 but is upgradable to One UI 7.

Cameras: The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP camera on the back and a 12MP TrueDepth camera. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Its selfie camera uses a 10MP sensor.

Battery: While the iPhone 16e packs a 4005mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support, the Galaxy S24 FE houses a 4700mAh battery that charges at up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Prices in India