Elon Musk Announces Beta Roll Out of "Imagine" and "Valentine" for Heavy Grok Users, Text-to-video and AI Companion Coming This Fall

Elon Musk has announced that the beta rollout for two big Grok features, Imagine and Valentine, is coming shortly for Grok Heavy users. Musk tweeted on X (previously Twitter), "Grok Heavy users will soon be able to use the beta version of Imagine and Valentine."
This marks the next step in the evolution of xAI's main chatbot, Grok, which will go from being a conversational AI to making creative videos and providing emotional support.
Imagine is a text-to-video program that can make films with sound from basic text prompts. It is driven by Grok's own Aurora engine. Imagine will help create short, shareable videos with sound in quick and easy steps, says its makers. You can now download Grok's standalone app, which will have the feature. Only SuperGrok subscribers may use it, and early beta testing will start in October
Valantine is Grok's new AI friend. He has a unique male personality, anime-inspired visuals, and influences from pop culture and science fiction. Musk said that Valentine is named after the main character in the Heinlein book Stranger in a Strange Land, from which the word "Grok" originates. The bot's personality, on the other hand, is based on a mix of Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey.
Only Grok Heavy and SuperGrok users will be able to utilise the beta versions of Imagine and Valentine. These are the highest levels of users in the xAI ecosystem who are power users and early adopters. Depending on what users say, a wider public release may come next.
