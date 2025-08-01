Flipkart Freedom sale: Vivo T4 at Rs 19,999, Oppo K13 at Rs 10, 999 , Moto Edge 60 at Rs 20,999 and More Phone deals

The Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 marks the start of India's holiday shopping season, and this year, it's not just about lower pricing. There will also be timed drops, new products, and some really good deals that may be worth your money.

If you're seeking to buy a new phone, laptop, or just some basic supplies, Flipkart's Freedom Sale is for you. It is aimed at digital shoppers who care about prices.

Best smartphone deals:

Vivo T4 5G at Rs 19,999

This phone is being marketed as India's new budget-performance king because it has a huge 7500mAh battery, a stylish design, and specs that are the best in its class. The smartphone offers impressive features at a great price of Rs 19,999. With a sleek design, it includes a 6.77-inch AMOLED display (1080 x 2392 pixels) at a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Configurations include 128GB or 256GB storage with 8GB or 12GB RAM. The dual-camera setup features a 50 MP main camera capable of 4K video, alongside a 32 MP selfie camera. With IP65 water and dust resistance, this smartphone presents an excellent value for high performance and quality.

OPPO K13 5G at Rs 10,999

The Oppo K13 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, offering storage options of 128GB or 256GB with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The dual-camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera capable of 4K video and a 32 MP selfie camera. With IP65 water and dust resistance, this device is priced at Rs 19,999, making it a great value for high performance.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion costs Rs 20,999

Moto Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by either the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 chipset, it includes options for 256GB or 512GB of internal storage with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The dual-camera setup boasts a 50 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide lens, while the 32 MP selfie camera captures stunning selfies. With IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, and a robust 5500 mAh battery, this device is priced at Rs 20,999 during the Freedom Sale, making it an attractive option for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at RS 35,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart, with several attractive offers. It features 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display.

Promotions include 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards (up to Rs 4,000) and Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Cards (up to Rs 750). A no-cost EMI option is available starting at Rs 4,000 per month. The smartphone offers a 50MP rear camera, a 10MP front camera, and a 4,700 mAh battery. Additionally, buyers can check for exchange offers worth up to Rs 31,050 off.

Laptop Lineup Overview

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with an Intel i5 processor is available starting at Rs 35,999, making it an attractive option for those seeking a thin and dependable laptop at a reduced price.

For gamers, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a solid choice, priced at Rs 50,999, offering impressive performance without breaking the bank.

Additionally, the Acer Aspire series features two models: the Aspire 3 starting at Rs 22,900, and the Aspire 7 available from Rs 49,990.

For users looking for high-performance options, the Moto Book 60, powered by Core 5 and Core 7 processors, starts at Rs 46,990.