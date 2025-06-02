Elon Musk Announces XChat: Can It Replace WhatsApp?

Elon Musk has unveiled XChat — a new messaging service that comes as part of his ever-expanding digital ecosystem under X (formerly Twitter). Claimed to be a privacy-first messaging platform, XChat integrates artificial intelligence into X’s communication tools to make it a true rival to WhatsApp and other popular instant messaging platforms. But can it take their place?

What is XChat?

Announcing the new feature, Elon Musk wrote on X: “All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling.” He added that the new messaging platform is built with a “whole new” encryption level found in Bitcoin-centred protocols, without explaining how encryption works.

Positioned as a fully encrypted, decentralised messaging platform with AI features and X integration, XChat offers features such as:

— Text, voice, and video messaging

— End-to-end encryption

— Crypto wallet

— AI-powered smart replies and summarisation

— Interoperability with social media, payments, and media sharing

Musk said XChat will also offer autonomous assistant capabilities with deep integration of Grok AI chatbot, allowing users to book tickets, schedule meetings, and draft documents without leaving the chat.

Is it Musk’s anticipated super app?

Musk’s vision to create a super app, similar to WeChat in China, could become true soon, and XChat could be a crucial step in achieving that. With XChat, Musk could integrate common internet-based services, such as messaging, social networking, ticket booking, banking, and video conferencing between one or more users.

Can it replace WhatsApp?

While Musk’s vision for a super app looks exciting, it would be irrelevant if no one used it. For that, XChat will have to take on industry leaders. WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app with over 2.8 billion users globally, especially in markets such as India and Brazil, offers a blend of a useful interface and top-class features that its users already appreciate. It has a simple interface, provides encrypted communication, and deep integration with the smartphone, making it more convenient than any other standalone messaging app.