Nothing Phone 3 Could be Major Upgrade — But Still Disappoint Some Fans

Nothing Phone 3 launch is confirmed for July, with the company hinting that its next flagship phone will ditch the popular Glyph interface. While the absence of the Glyph interface may disappoint enthusiasts, Nothing is expected to make it up to them with a horde of upgrades. Here is a rundown of everything you can expect from Nothing’s upcoming Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3 expected design

According to company teasers, the Nothing Phone 3 will not feature the Glyph interface. Instead, it will use a new dot matrix design, similar to what we have seen on Asus’ ROG-branded gaming phones. The teasers show the Phone 3 will let you play games, such as Pac-Man. However, whether the smartphone would have LED lights on its rear design is unclear.

Nothing Phone 3 expected features

The Nothing Phone 3 will feature enhanced AI features, including an expansion of the Essential Space functionality that the company introduced with the Nothing Phone 2a series earlier this year. Features such as Smart Drawer and Voice Transcription are expected to be available.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications

While Nothing has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming Phone 3, rumours suggest it will be a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone may come with a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Powering the smartphone may be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Nothing Phone 3 may house a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Its cameras may include a 50MP triple setup on the back and a 32MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3 expected price