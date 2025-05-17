Elon Musk Changes Name And Display Pic On X Again. Here's What 'Kekius Maximus' Means

Tech mogul Elon Musk has once again changed his profile name on his X (formerly Twitter) social media handle. He has updated it to Kekius Maximus. Just a few days ago, Musk had changed his name to Gorklon Rust. Along with this latest update, he also changed his profile picture. The new image shows Musk in armor, with the caption: Emperor Kekius Maximus.

Online commentators have suggested that the new name might represent a combination of themes, reflecting Musk's affinity for both cryptocurrency and grandeur.

Kekius is the name of a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token that is gaining attention among crypto enthusiasts. Maximus is a Latin word meaning “the greatest.”

The Kekius Maximus token operates on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana.

According to a report on CoinMarketCap.com, the value of the meme coin surged by 145% after Musk changed his name on X, underscoring his global influence and ability to impact market trends.

Many social media users have also noted that “Kek” is internet slang often used in place of “LOL” (laugh out loud).

Interestingly, this is not the first time Musk has adopted the name Kekius Maximus. He previously updated his profile with the same name in December 2024, but back then, he used the popular 'Pepe the Frog' meme as his display picture. That image featured Pepe wearing golden armor and holding a video game controller.

As usual, Musk has surrounded the username change with an air of mystery, prompting users on X to speculate and share their own interpretations on the meaning of the new name. Some believe it may be his way of staying in the spotlight during periods when he’s not making headlines for his professional endeavors.

Musk’s choice of usernames on X reflects his ongoing fascination with cryptocurrency. Notably, Gorklon Rust, the name he previously adopted, is also associated with a meme coin.