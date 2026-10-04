Elon Musk Declares SpaceXAI To Become SpaceXSI After Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Push

Washington: SpaceX chief Elon Musk has indicated that the company's artificial intelligence division will get a new name, aligning it with a terminology push made by US President Donald Trump. The billionaire said on Sunday that SpaceXAI will be rechristened as SpaceXSI.

The confirmation came through a reply on X. When a user asked him about the possibility of changing the name of SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, Musk responded, "Yes, we will make that change," signalling his acceptance of the rebranding idea.

The statement follows Trump's recent advocacy for replacing the term artificial intelligence with what he describes as a more accurate phrase, super intelligence.

Despite the public confirmation from Musk, the formal switch does not appear to have taken place yet. At the time of publication, SpaceXAI's X account had not been changed and continued to reflect the old name.

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Musk also did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur. There has been no indication of when the internal and external branding will be updated.

SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change, leaving questions about implementation unanswered for the moment.

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Trump's UN Speech Behind The Rebrand Call

The move comes in the wake of comments made by Donald Trump last month at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his address, Trump had made a case for a linguistic shift in official usage.