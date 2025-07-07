Itel City 100 Brings Support for Magnetic Speaker for Under ₹8,000

Itel’s new phone, City 100, comes with a feature found on mid-range and high-end phones. The Itel City 100 can attach an external speaker magnetically, allowing you to amplify the phone’s audio on-device. This speaker, the company says, is available for free with the Itel City 100, which costs less than ₹8,000. The new phone also has a water-resistant and dustproof body for better durability and strength.

Itel City 100 price in India

The new Itel City 100 costs ₹7,599 for a single 4GB+128GB variant in Fairy Purple, Navy Blue, and Pure Titanium colours. The phone comes with a free replacement offer within 100 days of purchase, alongside the magnetic speaker.

Itel City 100 specifications

The Itel City 100 is a budget phone, boasting a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 700 nits. The display supports a Dynamic Bar design, similar to Dynamic Island on iPhones. It shows compact widget-style alerts for battery charging, media playback, and more. The company says City 100’s octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset can support Itel’s “super intelligent” AI assistant, Aivana 3.0. It offers features such as converting images into editable Word, PDF, or Excel files, alongside AI-assisted writing tools to “generate, proofread, summarise, or rewrite in friendly, professional, or concise tones.” It runs Android 14-based custom skin.

For photography, the Itel City 100 packs a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, with the camera app loaded with AI features. The phone has an IR blaster, alongside standard connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With an IP64 rating, the Itel City 100 offers a water- and dustproof body, which the company touts can extend the phone’s performance for up to 60 months. Keeping the lights on is a 5200mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging. The Itel City 100 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.