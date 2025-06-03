Elon Musk's $300M Deal Brings Grok AI to Telegram, What This Means for Users

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is taking its chatbot Grok to Telegram in a big push to expand its base. The pact, said to be worth $300 million, will provide Grok a place in one of the world's most widely used messaging applications, used by more than a billion users.

What Does This Mean for Telegram Users

If you are a Telegram user, this is big news for you. This partnership means that you will soon be able to interact with Grok AI directly in the app. It will be like chatting with ChatGPT but integrated into Telegram. From summaries to suggestions, Grok in Telegram can help in various ways.

The key points of the deal include a one-year partnership between xAI and Telegram. Under this partnership, Telegram will get 50% of the revenue from Grok subscriptions on the platform. xAI will compensate with a combination of shares and cash.

Is It Official, Then?

Well, nearly. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating the firms have agreed "in principle." Elon Musk added that the definitive agreement isn't yet signed, although it appears to be at the final stage.

Pavel on X wrote- "This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI's @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps” adding that the partnership also strengthens “Telegram's financial position” as Telegram will receive $300M in cash and equity from xAI, plus 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram.

Musk Denied

Elon Musk wrote on Pavel’s tweet saying that “no deal has been signed yet.” Pavel replied- “True. Agreed in principle, but formalities are pending.”

Why it Matters