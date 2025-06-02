Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Is Thin But Not Weak: Smartphone Passes Bend Test, Scratches, and Heat Test With Flying Colours

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was taken into rigorous testing, and the smartphone did pretty well. JerryRigEverything, also known as Zack Nelson, the famous gadget durability tester on YouTube, put the company's thinnest phone through its paces, and it turns out that it can take a beating. The S25 Edge held up better than many of its elder brethren, even though the phone is just 5.8mm thick, which is about the same thickness as three quarters placed on top of each other.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Heat Test

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display and, despite having the edge in its name, the phone follows the slab’s design book. It is flat, sleek and looks like a perfect slab phone that you see in the market today.

Nelson starts his video by comparing the phone’s thickness with objects like quarters, house keys and ice cream tubs. While the Edge 25 may not be the thinnest ever, it certainly is one of the thinnest phones we've seen today. Read our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review to know if it’s worth buying.

Moving on, Nelson takes the display for testing next. Samsung has protected the Edge 25’s display with Corning's new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. During the testing, the phone saw some scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale, with deeper scratches at level 7. But not a big deal. What stands out is how well it dealt with heat and pressure. Nelson held the screen up to an open flame for more than 30 seconds. No damage that lasts.

The Bend Test Finally

Next came the much-awaited bend test, which is the true test. Even when put under a lot of stress, the titanium frame of the phone scarcely budged. No breaks. No bending. That is a big win for super-thin phones, which generally tend to give up durability for style.

Samsung had to cut corners to get it this thin, of course. The S25 Edge doesn't have a telephoto lens and has a smaller battery, which isn't great for a Rs 1,09,999 flagship phone. The S25 Edge durability test proves that it is thin, but not weak.