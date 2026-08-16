Elon Musk's Big X Move: Government Censorship Requests Clearly Visible To Users

New Delhi: Elon Musk has announced that social media platform X will make government requests to remove or restrict content more visible to users, in a move aimed at increasing transparency around state intervention on the platform.

Musk shared the announcement on X, writing, “Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible.”

Under the planned changes, users will be notified when government agencies seek the removal of specific posts or restrictions on accounts. X also plans to identify the government body that made the request and, where available, disclose the legal basis or reasoning cited by the authorities.

The move is part of Musk’s broader push for greater transparency around X’s content moderation and recommendation systems. The platform has also sought to make its recommendation technology more open to public scrutiny, including by providing greater insight into how posts are amplified, de-amplified or subjected to reach restrictions.

Advertisement

Musk has long positioned X as a platform focused on protecting freedom of expression and limiting excessive government intervention in online speech. The latest initiative would give users more information about whether government authorities have sought to influence the availability or visibility of particular content.

However, the announcement comes amid scrutiny of X’s own record of responding to government demands. According to a reports, X has complied with between 83% and 98.8% of government takedown requests under Musk’s ownership, depending on the reporting period.

Advertisement

The proposed transparency measures could therefore make government takedown requests more publicly identifiable without necessarily indicating that X will refuse to comply with such orders.

The announcement also comes against the backdrop of previous disputes between X and governments over content restrictions. In India, the government rejected X’s claim last year that a fresh blocking order had been issued covering 2,355 accounts, including Reuters and Reuters World. The government said it had instead asked X to restore access to the accounts after they were blocked in India.