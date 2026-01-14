Elon Musk Says He Did Not Know Grok Was Generating Sexually Explicit Image of Minors

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was not aware of any "naked underage images" generated by xAI's Grok chatbot, as scrutiny of the AI tool intensifies worldwide. "I not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero," Musk said in an X post.

Musk's comment on social media platform X comes as xAI and X face growing global scrutiny, including calls by lawmakers and advocacy groups for Apple and Google to drop Grok from app stores, government investigations, and bans or legal action in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. Musk reiterated that Grok is programmed to refuse illegal requests and must comply with the laws of any given country or state.

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests," Musk said.

Musk has said earlier on X that anyone using Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content.

Three Democratic U.S. senators last week called on Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove X and its built-in AI chatbot Grok from their app stores, citing the spread of nonconsensual sexual images of women and minors on the platform. A coalition of women's groups, tech watchdogs, and progressive activists also called on the tech giants for a similar move.

Last week, X curtailed Grok's ability to generate or edit images publicly for many users. However, industry experts and watchdogs have said that Grok was still able to produce sexually explicit images, and that restrictions, such as paywalling certain features, may not fully block access to deeper AI image tools.

