Elon Musk Tweeted a Harsh Truth About Adulting That All of Us Can Relate To

Elon Musk, the billionaire who is almost ever day in news for various reasons, has tweeted a picture that speaks to all of us. In the photo, there is a little boy who says, "When I grow up, I can play all the games I want." The man next to him says, "Yes, but when you grow up, you won't have time to play." Ouch! That one hit harder than an alarm clock on Monday morning.

Musk, who controls Tesla, SpaceX, and approximately five other companies while parenting a lot of kids, tweeted this heartbreaking comic, which struck a chord with millions of people online right away.

The tweet is simple but it says something that most of us feel but don't speak out loud- adulting is like playing a game with no pause button. Yes, no matter how slow you move, the process of ageing happens at a lightning speed. Bitter truth of life!

Why is Musk’s Tweet Gaining Traction

Let's be real. Elon Musk tweets a lot, a lot really! But every now and then, he says something that sounds less like a tech lord and more like a person. This was one of those. People who spotted the picture quickly liked, retweeted, and replied to the post. Everyone, from gamers to parents to hard workers, felt seen. It's not really about the games, though. It's about dreams, independence, and the huge time-suck that comes with being an adult. Musk’s tweet so far has garnered nearly 21k replies, 116k retweets and 1.1m hearts.

The Reality Check: From Games to Grind

Do you remember when "growing up" meant staying up all night to play video games or having ice cream for dinner? Now it means having meetings one after the other, paying bills, taking care of duties, and searching for "why does my back hurt at 30" on Google.