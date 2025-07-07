Fresh iPhone 17 Pro Renders Show MagSafe Redesign, New Spot for Apple Logo

Apple’s next flagship, iPhone 17 Pro, is highly anticipated to feature major design changes. While previous leaks have highlighted a dual-tone finish on the iPhone 17 Pro’s back, new renders suggest granular changes: a new location for the Apple logo and a redesigned MagSafe magnet area.

Tipster Majin Bu, a credible source for Apple-related information, has shared fresh renders of the alleged iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, highlighting changes that were not previously reported. The rear panel of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could use a new MagSafe design, featuring a glass slab just below the camera bump with a magnetic ring.

The Apple logo also appears repositioned to adjust to the break in the magnetic ring, making it look seamless. The new spot for the Apple logo is part of the redesign to ensure the logo in the current location is not obscured by MagSafe accessories.

The redesign is expected to give the next iPhone Pro models a fresh look, as the company plans to push cosmetic upgrades to distract buyers from the delays in Apple Intelligence services. Previous rumours have already suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will use an aluminium frame to reduce the weight, while an elongated camera bump will cover the entire top portion.