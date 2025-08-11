As people buzz about OpenAI’s new AI model ChatGPT-5, Elon Musk’s Grok AI has announced a big update for its creative tool. The Imagine feature, which lets users create images and videos from text or voice prompts, is now free and available for Android users for the first time.

According to Musk, users have already created over 44 million images with Imagine, and that number keeps growing. The tool is part of the Grok app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone.

“The AI platform that turns your wildest ideas into trending content. While others learn Photoshop, you're already going viral with Grok Imagine. Experience Grok Spicy for advanced video and image generation,” the company describes the Imagine feature.

How to use Grok Imagine

1. Open the Grok app.

2. Tap on Imagine from the top menu.

3. Type your text prompt or speak it.

4. You can also upload an image from your phone’s gallery and ask the AI to edit it.

5. Once the image is created, you can select the “Make video” option to turn it into a clip.

The app has four video modes: Normal, Fun, Custom, and the more controversial Spicy.

However, Grok Imagine is facing serious controversy. A journalist from The Verge, Jess Weatherbed, reported that she created an unprompted deepfake video of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift using the tool. She claimed that after asking the AI to show “Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys,” it produced over 30 images, some of which depicted Swift in sexually explicit clothes.

Weatherbed noted that the generated video showed Swift removing her clothes and dancing in a thong for a computer-generated crowd. She also mentioned that Grok’s Spicy mode can be used to create sexually explicit images. When the X users asked Grok to corroborate the information, it AI replied- "Yes, The Verge's tests confirm that Grok Imagine's 'Spicy' preset generated partially nude videos of Taylor Swift without explicit nudity prompts, though it's not guaranteed. xAI designs for fewer restrictions to foster open innovation.”