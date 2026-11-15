Elon Musk’s ‘Incredible Team At SpaceX’ Just Did The Impossible: Starship Caught, Reusability Rewritten, Moon Next

Florida: Billionaire Elon Musk patted the back of the “incredible team at SpaceX” after the historic feat confined to science fiction, when his space firm made the first-ever mid-air catch of a Starship returning from orbit. Bursting in joy, Musk took to X, to express laud the achievement, saying, “Congratulations to an incredible team at SpaceX!!!”

After surviving the massive heat of re-entry, the vessel emerged from the clouds, steadied itself, and was snatched upright by two giant mechanical arms above Launch Pad 2 at Starbase. Elon Musk later shared videos of the spacecraft suspended between the arms, calling the vessel as looking great.

The catch was a step towards fully reusable rockets that could cut costs, enable more frequent launches and bring affordable spaceflight closer to reality.

Hailing the moment, Spokesperson Dan Huot stated, “That was the Holy Grail of spaceflight, plummeting through fire to be snatched out of the air by steel. We caught a Starship and now, everything changes.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, crowds on a Gulf beach cheered, while the livestream played the 1977 hit ‘Baby Come Back’ during descent. SpaceX posted, saying, “Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement!”

Booster Loss, Giant Swoosh Home

The catch came on Starship’s 15th test flight, the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket system. In 22 hours, the spacecraft orbited Earth 14 times and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. SpaceX had caught Super Heavy boosters three times before, but Starship was harder, falling from higher and faster.

Advertisement

The spacecraft lifted off on Friday from Starbase, ascended from Pad 2 on 33 Raptors, separated by hot-staging and continued on 6 Raptors. The booster reignited 32 of 33 Raptors for boostback, but the burn ended early due to low fuel mass, the root cause under investigation. After an automated abort triggered by guidance, navigation and control, the booster diverted offshore, performed the landing burn over the Gulf, then the flight termination system activated.

Starship deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites, with contact established with all as they raised orbits to join the constellation. Senior Engineer Lars Blackmore asserted that its return avoided densely populated areas, travelling over sparse desert before a “giant swoosh manoeuvre”, looping around Rio Grande Valley cities and approaching from the east. It reignited one Raptor for deorbit, navigated to the Texas coast, manoeuvred over the Gulf and approached the site, departing about 22.5 hours earlier. Emerging from clouds, 3 Raptors ignited for the landing flip, slowing descent into Mechazilla’s arms.

Why It Matters For NASA

Some Starships will carry satellites and data centres, others, humans to the Moon and Mars. NASA counts on Starship as an Artemis lunar lander. Administrator Jared Isaacman called it “almost magic”, writing, “Congrats to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team! It was almost magic... Making more believers by the day... one step closer to the moon.”