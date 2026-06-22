Elon Musk’s X Hit By Massive Outage: Thousands Report App Crashes And Empty Timelines
X (formerly Twitter) suffered a service disruption with login, feed and app crashes reported by thousands worldwide, as Downdetector logged spikes and Grok confirmed glitches while X issued no official statement.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Elon Musk’s social media platform X was hit by another service disruption on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to scroll timelines, post updates, or sign in. The complaints began rising sharply in the evening and peaked as feeds failed to refresh and the mobile app crashed for several users.
According to reports, outage tracking site Downdetector recorded a surge in reports from India, the US, UK, and other regions.
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(This is a developing story)