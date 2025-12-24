Eureka Forbes SmartClean Fully Automatic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Review: A Hands-Free Floor Cleaner With Big Ambitions

The SmartClean Fully Automatic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is one of the most capable robotic vacuum cleaners from Eureka Forbes yet, promising deep cleaning with minimal intervention and a fully automatic cleaning station that does much of the chores for you. It aims to handle everything from vacuuming and wet mopping to self-cleaning and drying

On paper, this is not just a robot vacuum but a complete cleaning system. It vacuums, mops, empties its dustbin, washes its mop, dries it with hot air, and even trims hair stuck in the roller. I used it extensively across daily cleaning cycles to see how much of this promise actually holds up in real homes.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Truly Automatic Cleaning Station

The biggest highlight of the SmartClean is its fully automatic docking station. Once the robot finishes a cleaning cycle, it returns to the dock, empties the dust into a larger bag, washes the mop with hot water, and then dries it using hot air. This removes one of the biggest annoyances of robot mops: reusing dirty, damp pads. The hands-off aspect here is genuinely impressive.

Strong Suction and Effective Daily Cleaning

The vacuuming performance is solid for everyday Indian dust. Fine particles, hair, food crumbs, and lint are picked up without much effort. On hard floors, it does a consistently good job, and carpets automatically trigger higher suction. For routine cleaning, I rarely felt the need to manually intervene, unless the floor levels are uneven or the machine runs into a big object.

Hair-Cutting Mechanism Is a Smart Touch

One of the most underrated features is the hair-cutting mechanism. Long hair strands are trimmed at the dock before they turn into stubborn tangles around the roller. If you have pets or long hair at home, this alone reduces maintenance significantly compared to most robotic vacuums.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Reliable Mapping and Room Recognition

The LiDAR-based navigation maps the house accurately and fairly quickly. Once mapping is done, room recognition is reliable, and the robot follows logical paths instead of random movements. It cleans under beds and sofas confidently as long as there is enough clearance.

App Control and Customisation

The companion app offers plenty of control. You can schedule cleanings, set no-go zones, choose vacuum-only or mop-and-vacuum modes, adjust suction levels, and control water flow. For larger homes, multi-room cleaning works well and feels predictable after a few runs.

Good for Daily Maintenance

This is not a replacement for deep cleaning, but it is excellent for daily upkeep. After a few days of consistent use, floors stay noticeably cleaner, and the need for frequent sweeping reduces drastically.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Mop Is Often Too Wet

The mop tends to release more water than necessary, especially on default settings. Floors can remain damp longer than expected. Even in winter, I sometimes had to air-dry the mop pad using a fan after a cleaning cycle. This slightly defeats the promise of a fully hands-free experience.

Docking Station Needs Space and Planning

The automatic station is bulky and needs a fixed spot near a power socket. In smaller homes, finding a permanent location can be tricky. Once placed, you will not want to move it often.

Occasional Navigation Confusion

Despite smart sensors, the robot sometimes struggles with lightweight rugs, bathroom mats, or slightly elevated thresholds. In rare cases, it rotated endlessly before asking for help. This means you still need to be around occasionally, which goes against the idea of total automation.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

App Can Feel Overwhelming

The app is feature-rich but not always intuitive. Some options are buried under multiple menus, and first-time users may feel overwhelmed. It works well once you get used to it, but there is a learning curve.

Mop Maintenance Still Required

Even with hot-air drying, the mop needs occasional manual cleaning to avoid odour buildup. It is less work than traditional mopping, but not entirely maintenance-free. You also need to empty the water bin occasionally.

Premium Pricing

You are paying for automation here. Compared to basic robot vacuums, the SmartClean is expensive, costing ₹71,499 after a discount. The value makes sense only if you plan to use its automatic features regularly.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Fully Automatic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner comes very close to delivering a true hands-free cleaning experience. The automatic dust disposal, mop washing, drying, and hair-cutting features genuinely reduce daily effort and maintenance.