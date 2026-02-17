EY’s Robot ‘Scout’ Showcased at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Demonstrates Role of Physical AI in Hazardous Work Environments

EY India at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 unveiled its companion robot, Scout, at the EY booth in Hall 1. The demonstration showcased how digital twins, robotics, and physical AI can be combined to improve safety and efficiency for workers in hazardous industrial environments.

Scout was presented as a robotic partner designed to assist human workers rather than replace them. The use case highlighted its role in industries such as oil refineries, where pipeline assets generate a large number of alerts that are difficult for limited staff to monitor. When an alert is triggered, Scout can be deployed to collect data - including photos, videos, and CAD sensor readings - which are then integrated with AI models and large language models (LLMs) to generate actionable insights and recommended responses.

The robot’s physical AI capabilities enable actions to be taken based on the insights produced, reducing risks for workers who might otherwise face hazardous gas leaks, confined spaces, or false sensor alerts. EY emphasized that it builds applications and intelligence on top of Scout to meet client‑specific requirements, making the system adaptable across different industrial use cases.

Delegates at the summit witnessed Scout demonstrate how digital twins and advanced edge intelligence can support predictive inspection workflows across complex industrial ecosystems. Designed to continuously learn and improve, Scout represents the growing role of AI‑driven automation in enhancing accuracy, safety, and productivity.

The uniqueness of EY’s initiative lies in positioning robots as companions to human workers, helping them perform tasks more safely and efficiently, rather than replacing them. This approach underscores how robotics and physical AI can be integrated into real‑world operations to improve decision‑making and operational efficiency.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, has brought together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, and citizens from across the globe. Scout’s debut at the EY booth reinforced India’s ambition to lead in AI adoption and innovation, while highlighting the practical applications of robotics in hazardous industries.