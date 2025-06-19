Republic World
Updated 19 June 2025 at 12:58 IST

Facebook Announces Passkey Login, Here's What That Means for You

More and more companies are now adopting passkeys. Meta is the latest in the list to announce passkeys for main app as well as the messenger.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Facebook's login process has got a big security boost, and no, it's not another two-factor SMS code that comes 30 seconds late. Meta is giving Facebook users the option to use passkeys instead of passwords. This makes it one of the major platforms to switch to biometric and device-based login. 

“We’re introducing passkeys on Facebook for mobile devices, offering another tool to safeguard your privacy and security. Passkeys are a new way to verify your identity and log in to your account that’s easier and more secure than traditional passwords,” Meta announced in a blog post. 

Meta is not the first company to lean towards passkey. Many companies are adopting passkey for a more secure user experience. Apple, Google, Amazon, PayPal and many other companies have moved to this password-alternative. Meta is introducing passkey for both- the main app and the Messenger. The same passkey that you use for Facebook will work on Messenger. 

What is a Passkey

A passkey is a modern and safer way to get into your account. You will soon be able to unlock your Facebook without having to type in your password. On phones, use Face ID or a fingerprint. On tablets, use a PIN or screen lock. Or use a secure unlock method linked to your Google or Apple account.  It's like logging into your bank app, but for your social life. 

Why Get Rid of Passwords? 

Because experts believe passwords are bad and the reasons are convincing. Passwords are easy to forget, guess, and steal through phishing or data leaks. 

Meta states that passkeys are safe from phishing attacks, which means that even if someone fools you into clicking on a bad link, they can't steal your login. 

What You Will See as a User

Not much - just that it's easier to log in. Facebook will let you set up a passkey if your device is suitable.  After that, the next time you log in, it will only ask for Face ID, a fingerprint, or anything else you usually use to unlock your phone or laptop.  Most Androids, iPhones, and current browsers like Chrome and Safari can use it. 

When Will Meta Roll Out Passkeys 

Meta says that passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook. The passkeys for Messenger will be rolled out in the coming months. The same passkey you set up for Facebook will also work on Messenger once this capability launches. 

