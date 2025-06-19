iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched at Rs 9,499- But Should You Buy It? Realme Narzo 80 Lite, Lava Storm Play and Other Top Alternatives to Consider | Image: iQOO

iQOO has just dropped a new budget 5G phone dubbed the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and it’s going on sale in India from June 25. With a starting price of Rs 9,499 (including bank offers), it packs a huge 6000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera, and 5G support, all at an entry-level price. The package all together looks enticing but let’s pause for a second and take a look at the budget phone market.

The budget segment is crowded. If you’re planning to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000, you’ve got options. And some of them might offer greater value for money. Let us first break down the iQOO Z10 Lite specs and who it’s up against.

The iQOO Z10 Lite specs

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ and 90Hz refresh rate display with IP64 rating and military-grade toughness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone sports a 50MP rear and 8MP front camera. The 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM model costs Rs 10,999 and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 12,999. There are Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options to choose from. The phone will go on sale on Amazon and iQOO e-store. But is it the best option at that price?

Here Are 8 Top Alternatives to iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

1. Realme Narzo 80 Lite – Rs 10,499

A latest launch, Realme Narzo 80 Lite houses the same Dimensity 6300 chip and a sharper 32MP rear camera. The phone dons a slim design and houses 6000mAh battery. The phone has a slightly better camera but same power.

2. Lava Storm Play – Rs 9,999

The Lava Storm Play gets a bit faster Dimensity 7060 processor. The phone offers a clean stock-like UI and a 50MP dual camera. This is a great choice if you are looking for Indian-made and smooth performance.

3. iQOO Z10x – Rs 13,498

The iQOO Z10x is powered by an upgraded Dimensity 7300 chip. The phone sports a 6.72-inch display and is backed by a 6500mAh battery. You will have to spend more on this one but you get better long-term value if you want a faster device.

4. Vivo T4X – Rs 13,999

The processor is same as Z10x. It has a 50MP camera and the phone packs powerful specs overall. It is basically Vivo’s version of the Z10x - sleek, powerful, but pricier.

5. Realme Narzo 80X – Rs 11,749

The Narzo 80X is powered by the Dimensity 6400 chip. It houses a 6000mAh battery and 50MP camera. This phone is a good middle ground between Lite and higher-end Narzo models

6. Acer Super ZX – Rs 9,999

The Acer Super ZX again has the same Dimensity 6300 chipset. It sports a bigger 6.8-inch display. The phone has a triple camera setup with 64MP main lens. It is one of the most under-rated option in this list with a bigger screen, better cam

Verdict: Is the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Worth It?

If all you want is a strong battery, reliable 5G, and a budget under Rs 10,000, then the Z10 Lite 5G is solid. It’s perfect for daily use, watching videos, and basic gaming.