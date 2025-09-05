Facebook Brings Back the Classic Poke Feature With New Button and Fresh Design

Poking on Facebook is back, and this is official. The quirky feature that had mixed reactions to its existence and was once a defining part of the platform’s early days is back with a fresh look and new placement, making it once again possible to give your friends a virtual nudge.

Facebook confirmed the update with a series of posts on Instagram, announcing that users can now poke friends directly from their profile pages. The new design design puts the poke button front and center, right next to the familiar “Message” option, ensuring the feature is no longer hidden away. When you poke someone, they’ll get a notification, just like in the old days, but with a cleaner and modern interface.

There’s also a dedicated page at facebook.com/pokes, where users can see who has poked them, discover more friends to poke, and even track their “poke count.” Each time you and a friend poke each other, the count goes up, turning the once-simple feature into a fun back-and-forth interaction. And for those who’d rather not take part, there’s an easy option to dismiss pokes.