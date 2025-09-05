WhatsApp iOS Update Brings Unified Call Menu for Easier Voice, Video, and Group Calls

WhatsApp is giving iPhone users a fresh calling experience with its latest iOS 25.23.82 update. Instead of juggling between separate icons for voice and video calls, the app now introduces a single, unified call button that pulls all options into one place. The idea is to make calling smoother and less confusing, especially in business and group chats where communication often gets messy.

In conversations with businesses, the new menu places every call-related feature under one button. Users can quickly choose whether they want to start a voice call, begin a video call, create a call link, or even schedule a call for later. By cutting out extra steps, WhatsApp is clearly aiming to save time and reduce those accidental taps that often trigger unwanted calls.

The update also enhances group calls. Instead of immediately dialling the entire group, users can now select specific members to include. After tapping the call button, they can decide who to bring in and whether to start with audio or video. This focused approach keeps discussions relevant and avoids pulling in people who don’t need to be there.

Another useful addition is the ability to generate and share call links or set up a scheduled call, features that make WhatsApp feel closer to traditional meeting platforms. For business owners, customer service teams, or even friends planning a group chat, this adds much-needed flexibility.