Facebook is Secretly Asking for Access to All of Your Camera Roll, and Most People Don't Know Why

Facebook is testing news suggestions that want access to your camera roll, even the ones you haven't posted yet. This new functionality, which was added without much fanfare, is part of Meta's effort to make its AI tools more powerful. But it's raising eyebrows since it often collects personal media directly from users' camera rolls. It was first reported by TechCrunch.

What does Facebook really want?

Facebook will show you a pop-up right before you post a new Story. It says it can use AI to help you make things like photo collages, recap films, or stylised versions of your pictures. But first, Facebook needs to look through your camera roll. If you tap "Allow," you are agreeing to:

Facebook will automatically transfer photographs and videos from your phone to its cloud servers, even if you haven't shared them. The company can utilise AI to look at your images, including the faces, places, and dates they were taken. It will then use that information to provide "creative suggestions" like themed collections or tale recaps.

What is missing? An open explanation.

Meta didn't talk about this modification on its blog. While there is a help page from Meta for Android and iOS users, we couldn’t find a big announcement or a news release. And the app doesn't explain things very well. The feature just sprang up out of nowhere, and a lot of people are agreeing without knowing what it implies. The upload keeps happening in the background once you say it's okay. Even the pictures you never meant to share become training data for Meta's AI.

What Happens to Your Pictures?

By choosing to use this tool, you are giving Meta's AI permission to look at your pictures for faces, persons, objects, and context. Meta can keep this information and use it to make its AI models better. Your media could be utilised to make AI-generated versions or to sum up content. Meta might even look over your AI interactions by hand, which means that people could see what you said and how you responded. Meta states that this information isn't used for adverts, but it doesn't indicate how long it stores your pictures or what protections are in place for such private information.

Why Should You Care

This kind of automatic media scanning could cause big privacy problems in India, where phone galleries often have very sensitive things like family photos, festival films, ID certificates, and even private screenshots. And since Meta hasn't made this feature clear in English or any other local languages, most Indian customers won't even know what they consented to. The feature is currently being tested in the US and Canada.