Fake CBI Calls, WhatsApp ‘Uniforms’: Inside the ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam That Cost Victims Crores

A phone rings. On the other end, a calm, official voice claims you’re under investigation. Minutes later, you’re staring at men in police uniforms on a video call, being told you’re involved in money laundering and that you cannot disconnect. This isn’t a thriller plot. It’s India’s latest cyber scam, and it’s alarmingly real.

According to an ANI news report, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has busted a well-organised gang pulled off a sophisticated “digital arrest” fraud, duping victims into transferring massive sums of money under fear and psychological pressure.

How the Scam Worked

According to STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the fraud began with a simple phone call. Victims were told a fraud case had been registered against them, often in a faraway city like Delhi, to create confusion and panic. In one case, a 71-year-old man from Dehradun received such a call in November 2025. The caller posed as a telecom department official. Soon after, the situation escalated.

The victim was shifted to a WhatsApp video call where scammers appeared dressed as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation and Delhi Police. The visual element like uniforms, official tone, and controlled conversation made the threat feel real. He was accused of money laundering and told he was under “digital arrest”- a completely fake concept designed to trap victims psychologically.

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“They threatened me and forced me to transfer Rs 65 lakh into multiple bank accounts,” the victim told investigators.

What Is ‘Digital Arrest’?

There is no legal concept of “digital arrest” in India. It’s a term scammers use to simulate authority and urgency. Victims are often told:

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They cannot hang up the call

Their devices are being monitored

Immediate payment is required to avoid physical arrest. The tactic combines impersonation, fear, and isolation, classic social engineering, but with a new digital twist.

Arrests Made in Kashmir

After the complaint was filed, STF launched a targeted operation and tracked the suspects to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Two accused - Shaukat Hussain Malik and Bilal Ahmad Malla - were arrested in Budgam. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, with more members of the nationwide network likely involved.

Supreme Court Flags the Trend

The rise of such scams hasn’t gone unnoticed. During a recent hearing, the Supreme Court of India drew parallels between these tactics and digital blackmail. The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that such acts are essentially another form of “digital arrest,” even if not yet formally defined under law. The remarks came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted how some entities misuse digital platforms to intimidate and extort individuals.

Cybercrime in India is evolving fast. Scams are no longer limited to phishing emails or OTP fraud. They now involve role-play, live video manipulation, and coordinated networks operating across states. The STF’s breakthrough is significant, but it also highlights how widespread and organised these operations have become.

What You Should Remember