Russia’s VPN Ban Sparks Payment Chaos, Pavel Durov Calls It “Digital Resistance”

Russia’s recent attempt to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has triggered unexpected consequences, disrupting everyday transactions and causing widespread confusion. Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed on Saturday that the crackdown led to a malfunction in a domestic payment system, leaving millions of Russians struggling to complete routine purchases.

The disruption unfolded on Friday, creating chaos in several public spaces. In Moscow, metro authorities were forced to let passengers pass through turnstiles without paying, while a regional zoo asked visitors to switch to cash after electronic payments failed. Shoppers across the country reported difficulties completing transactions, highlighting the scale of the breakdown.

Durov, who has long positioned himself as a critic of digital restrictions, described the incident as a turning point. “Their blocking attempts just triggered a massive banking failure,” he wrote on Telegram. He added that tens of millions of Russians are now resisting the government’s digital controls, framing the backlash as part of a broader movement he called “Digital Resistance.”

The payment system failure underscores how deeply digital infrastructure is tied to everyday life in Russia. By targeting VPNs - tools widely used to bypass censorship and access restricted content — authorities inadvertently disrupted financial networks that rely on stable internet connections. The result was a ripple effect across transport, retail, and entertainment sectors.

Advertisement

Public reaction has been swift, with many citizens turning to alternative methods to maintain access to online services. VPN usage has surged despite the crackdown, as users seek ways to bypass restrictions and restore normalcy in their digital lives. Durov’s comments have amplified the sense of defiance, portraying the incident as evidence that attempts to control the internet can backfire.

This episode highlights the growing tension between Russia’s push for tighter digital regulation and the population’s reliance on open internet tools. While the government aims to limit access to certain platforms and services, the fallout from the VPN ban shows how such measures can disrupt critical systems and fuel public resistance.