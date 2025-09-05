Updated 5 September 2025 at 13:03 IST
Family of Microsoft Employee Who Died on the Job Warns Tech Companies Not to Overwork Employees
Microsoft engineer’s tragic death highlights dangers of overwork culture, family urges tech companies to prioritise employee well-being.
The family of a 35-year-old Microsoft employee Pratik Panday, who died at the company's office in Mountain View, is speaking out against the tech industry's overwork culture. They are calling on companies to stop pressuring employees to work excessively long hours
Panday was found face down at his workplace at around 2 AM on August 20. The medical examination conducted by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner revealed that Pratik succumbed to cardiac arrest
Pratik's uncle, Manoj Pandey, remembers him as a brilliant and diligent individual who often worked late into the night. Manoj emphasised the importance of tech companies recognising the risks of overwork and providing employees with stress management support. He said that preventing overwork could potentially save lives and spare families immense grief
That will probably save a life. It's a lot of pain for the family when a loved one passes away, he told a media website. Pratik had punched in at his office at around 8 PM and was found dead in a courtyard on campus. His uncle remembers him as a very positive person overall
Pratik was from Indore and had immigrated to the US ten years ago for his studies at San Jose State University. He had worked with companies like Apple, Illumina and Walmart Labs before joining Microsoft in July 2020
Manoj informs that Pratik scanned his badge at 750 PM to enter the office, and almost 6 hours later was found lifeless in the courtyard of the Microsoft campus.
According to community leader Satish Chandra (via Palo Alto Daily Post) Pratik Pandey had confided in his roommate and colleagues about feeling overwhelmed due to managing multiple projects simultaneously.
