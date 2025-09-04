Seattle Tech Layoffs Continue: Nearly 200 Workers Cut by Salesforce and Oracle This Week

The tech layoff wave of 2025 is showing no signs of slowing down, and this week, the impact hit Seattle once again. Nearly 200 employees across the region were laid off as business software leader Salesforce and cloud computing giant Oracle announced new job cuts.

According to a media report, Salesforce let go of 93 workers in its Seattle and Bellevue offices. Just a day earlier, Oracle confirmed that 101 employees in its Seattle operations had been laid off.

For both companies, these cuts are part of larger restructuring efforts as tech companies continue to grapple with sluggish growth, shifting market dynamics, and pressure to cut costs.

Unfortunately, the news is part of a much larger pattern. Since the pandemic, the tech industry has faced repeated waves of workforce reductions. After hiring aggressively during the boom years of remote work and digital adoption, many firms are now pulling back. Independent layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi shows that in 2024 alone, more than 150,000 jobs were eliminated across 549 companies. And 2025 has carried that trend forward at an accelerated pace.

So far this year, more than 22,000 tech workers have been affected by layoffs. February 2025 was particularly brutal, with over 16,000 employees losing their jobs in that single month. April proved even worse, with more than 24,500 layoffs industry-wide. July has also been harsh, logging more than 16,000 cuts globally.

Seattle, home to giants like Amazon and Microsoft, has been hit hard. Both companies have announced workforce reductions this year, joining the list of major tech employers tightening their belts. Local firms haven’t been spared either, cybersecurity company F5 and telecom leader T-Mobile have also cut jobs in recent months. For a region that has long been considered one of the strongest tech hubs in the world, the constant stream of bad news has created uncertainty for thousands of workers.