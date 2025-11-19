Flagship Wi‑Fi Battle: Pixel 10 Pro Fastest, iPhone 17 Most Reliable, Xiaomi 15T Pro Best Latency

New Delhi: Apple’s iPhone 17 family powered by the N1 chip has emerged as a leader in Wi‑Fi performance, according to new data from Ookla Speedtest. The report shows the iPhone 17 delivering major gains over its predecessor and holding its own against top Android flagships.

Compared to the Broadcom‑based iPhone 16 lineup, the iPhone 17 N1 delivers up to 40% faster median download and upload speeds. Worst‑case speeds are more than 60% higher, meaning users get smoother connections even in crowded or weak network conditions. Analysts say the N1 “lifts the floor more than the ceiling,” offering more consistent everyday performance.

Global Flagship Comparison

Ookla’s data shows Google’s Pixel 10 Pro recording the highest global median download speed at 335 Mbps, just ahead of the iPhone 17 at 329 Mbps. However, the iPhone 17 leads in worst‑case download speeds at 56 Mbps, reinforcing its strength in non‑ideal conditions.

Xiaomi’s 15T Pro stands out for uploads and latency, with the lowest global median latency at 15 ms and peak download speeds near 887 Mbps. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 family leads in best‑case latency, hitting 6 ms in North America and similar low figures in Europe and the Gulf.

In North America, the iPhone 17 posted the highest median download speed of any device at 416 Mbps, with best‑case speeds close to 976 Mbps. Greater adoption of 6 GHz networks in the region is seen as a key factor.

Android flagships benefit strongly from Wi‑Fi 7 and 6 GHz, with median speeds at least 77% faster than 5 GHz. Adoption remains uneven, with North America showing over 20% usage compared to less than 5% in Europe and Asia.

Huawei’s Limitation

Huawei’s Pura 80 family lags behind due to the absence of 6 GHz support. This limits its peak performance, though it remains competitive on standard 5 GHz networks.

According to Ookla Speedtest, the iPhone 17 N1 chip delivers the most reliable Wi‑Fi experience, especially in poor conditions. Pixel 10 Pro edges ahead in median speed, Xiaomi 15T Pro dominates uploads and latency, and Galaxy S25 shines in best‑case latency. But Apple’s iPhone 17 stands out for consistency, making it the strongest performer in everyday use.