Flipkart Freedom Sale Drops iPhone 16 Pro Max Price by Rs 20,000, iPhone 16 Pro by Rs 15,000 – Here's What's on Offer

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale is offering heavy discounts on Apple’s latest iPhones, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro both getting price cuts ahead of Independence Day.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max – Price After Discount

Both phones are part of iPhone 16 series launched last year. The Pro and Pro Max are the variants for power users and are pricier than the base model. The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) which previously sold for Rs 1,19,900 is selling for Rs 1,04,900 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale. This is a discount of Rs 15,000. The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB), which sells for Rs 1,44,900 on other days, is selling for Rs 1,24,900, with a discount of Rs 20,000.

Both devices come with Apple’s latest A18 Pro chip, premium titanium finish, ProMotion displays, and upgraded cameras. The key difference is size and battery life: the Pro Max offers a bigger display and longer endurance, while the Pro is more compact and lighter.

Should You Buy During This Sale?

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is one of the biggest official discounts on the iPhone 16 series since launch. The iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 1,04,900 is a strong pick for those who want a top-end iPhone at a relatively lower price point.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,24,900 is better for those who prefer a larger screen and maximum battery life, though it costs Rs 20,000 more. However, the phone is currently out of stock.