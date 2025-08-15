Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 16 Hits Rs 69,999 - Should You Buy?

Flipkart's Freedom Sale 2025 is live, and among all the hot deals, your eyes may be glued to the Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB, Teal) deal that stands out loudly. As part of the ongoing sale, Flipkart is selling the iPhone for Rs 69,999, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900- a 12 per cent discount that's bound to catch the eye of anyone eyeing a modern flagship at a fairer price.

To put the discount in perspective, the iPhone 16- 128GB model is selling at Rs 72,499 on Amazon and for Rs 71,200 on Vijay Sales. This is one of the steepest price drops on the Apple 2024 iPhone.

iPhone 16 Launch and Specs

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on 9 September 2024, with four main models-iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max-as well as a budget-friendly iPhone 16e in early 2025. In India, the base iPhone 16 (128 GB) launched at Rs 79,900, with higher variants reaching Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for 256 GB and 512 GB, respectively.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 runs on Apple's new A18 chip, built with TSMC's second-gen 3nm process. Apple claims that it offers a 30 per cent faster CPU, 40 per cent stronger GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and doubles the speed of AI tasks compared to the iPhone 15.

Its camera setup includes a 48 MP Fusion main shooter along with a bright ultra-wide lens. The new Camera Control button introduces intuitive swipes and press gestures, while Apple Intelligence brings AI-powered convenience-email summaries, advanced Siri, and visual image search.

The iPhone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (60Hz) with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Coming to its battery life, it sees an upgrade too, with about 22 hours of video playback, thanks to a larger battery and faster 25W MagSafe support. The phone supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, USB-C, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a customisable Action Button inherited from the Pro series.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15-Is It Worth the Upgrade?

Compared to the iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 brings notable upgrades like a faster A18 chip, improved GPU, more RAM, longer battery life, better charging, and AI features through Apple Intelligence. Display and design largely remain the same, but the performance edge makes the upgrade meaningful.

If you've been waiting to upgrade to a future-ready iPhone, this Rs 69,999 deal makes the iPhone 16 a compelling choice. It offers flagship power, smart AI features, and lasting battery-all substantially enhanced over the iPhone 15. But if you are one of those who want to hold only the latest tech in their hand, then we would suggest you to save your money for the upcoming iPhone 17 in September this year.