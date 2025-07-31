Oppo Says Its Next Phone Uses Built-In Fan For Better Heat Management

Oppo has teased the launch of the K13 Turbo series in India, touting a functionality that is rare to find in smartphones. The company has announced that the K13 Turbo Pro will use a built-in cooling fan not just for better heat dissipation but also for performance adjustments during resource-intensive tasks, such as gaming. This could result in at least 2℃ less temperature during a BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) session.

The fan is part of Oppo’s new active-passive cooling system that it has specifically developed for its upcoming smartphone. At the heart of this system is the company’s new Storm Engine, which uses a variable-speed centrifugal fan integrated just below it to cool the processor directly. That helps keep the chip thermals optimal without causing it to heat beyond permissible limits. Oppo says this fan, which spins at 18,000rpm, uses 0.1 mm-thin blades, so its accommodation in the phone’s body was easier.

According to Oppo, the L-shaped cooling duct makes airflow better while keeping vibration noise low. The duct sucks in cool air from the phone’s rear vents and pushes heat out from the sides. While the fan can intelligently manage when to switch on based on temperature, the phone allows full control through a manual switch.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a 7000mm² vapour chamber, along with a 19,000mm² graphite layer, which helps regulate the phone’s temperature. “The graphite used in this cooling system offers high thermal conductivity and quickly draws heat away from the CPU, battery and display,” said Oppo in a note. It said the fan module in the series is IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rated for water resistance, making it more durable in different environments.