Forget Interests or Brains, Tinder’s Letting You Filter by Height If You Pay

Tinder Height Preference Feature: People tell Tinder what they care about, and it is not simply hobbies or long walks on the beach. It is height. Paying users can now select a height preference for possible matches on the dating app. The new height setting was shared by a Reddit user first and was later confirmed by the company to a media outlet. So yes, Tinder is testing the new height preference feature globally.

The feature will not restrict or block profiles. The app will change its recommendations behind the scenes instead. You will see recommendations from Tinder according to the height preference you choose. It's like Tinder is trying to read your mind for a monthly charge. For now, only Gold and Premium users are taking part in the test.

The new height preference shows up under the app’s premium discovery section, wherein you can set your preferences such as the newly launched height, number of photos, has bio, interests and more. Tinder says the idea is to let people "connect more intentionally," but other people could say it's just another way to classify individuals by how they look.

Dating apps have always had a lot of talk about height, especially Tinder, where people often make decisions about swiping based on appearances in a matter of seconds. It is not uncommon to see profiles that say they want someone who is at least 6 feet tall, even though those same individuals might be more open-minded in real life.

Tinder has made jokes about this before. In 2019, it included a false "height verification" option as a joke for April Fools' Day. A lot of people did not find it funny. Tinder seems to be betting on features that let users do what they already do, but with more control and, yes, more money!

One possible reason to introduce this paid feature could be the drop in paying members. Tinder lost nearly 7 lakh paid users in one year. There is also a leadership change happening at the company. The new setting will stay in place if users like it.