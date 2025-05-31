NYT Connections Hints For Today, May 31, 2025: Full Tips, Guide and Answers

NYT Connections Hints May 31: Word games are having a moment online, and people are always on the hunt for something new to challenge their brains. One such game is NYT Connections, a smart puzzle game from The New York Times that wants you to unravel hidden links between words. It’s not the same as Wordle; this one is all about pattern recognition and thinking outside the box.

How to Play NYT Connections

Players can find the NYT Connections puzzle on the New York Times Games site or in their app. The player is presented with a 4x4 grid with 16 different words. The task is to group these into four sets, each set sharing some hidden link. Once the correct group is found, those words disappear, making the puzzle easier as you go.

How the NYT Connections Get Tougher

Each group of words is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow being the most straightforward and Purple being the real challenge. Green is a bit trickier, while Blue demands some solid thinking.

Tips to Help You Win

Say the words out loud: You might catch sound patterns or rhymes more easily when you hear them. Read out the words loud to jog your brain.

Group ideas in your head: Connections can be based on anything, literally. So, try to mentally test out different categories to see what fits.

Dig for patterns: Watch for common prefixes, endings, or words that sound alike. Think out of the box as sometimes it is less about meaning and more about how the words are built.

No rush: Take your time. Go slow, as it can help you spot connections you’d miss if you were speeding through.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Cracks

Green: You get rewarded when you excel

Blue: Process in bread-making

Purple: Bubbles and blow

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Alcove

Green: Ways to recognise achievement

Blue: Verbs in breadmaking

Purple: Things you can blow

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Alcove: CAVITY, HOLLOW, NOOK, RECESS

Ways to recognise achievement: CERTIFICATE, MEDAL, PLAQUE, TROPHY

Verbs in breadmaking: FERMENT, PROOF, REST, RISE

Things you can blow: BUBBLE, FUSE, KISS, RASPBERRY