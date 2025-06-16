Forget Photocopies! UIDAI’s New E-Aadhaar Update Will Let You Share Your Identity with Just a QR Code | Image: Screengrab

If you have ever complained about how many times someone has asked you for a photocopy of your Adhaar card- be it for a hotel stay, a SIM card or for your child’s school admission- here is some good news for you. The government is working to resolve this major pain point. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to release a new Aadhaar app that will let you share your Aadhaar information quickly and safely via a QR code. No more copies. No more waiting in line at the Xerox store.

What is the new E-Adhaar Update?

According to a media report, UIDAI in few weeks will release a new Aadhaar app that will let Indians share their full or masked Aadhaar details using a QR code. This may be done from one phone to another, from one app to another, and only with your permission.

The best part is that you can make changes from home. The upcoming app will let you change most of your information online. You may be able to change your name, address, date of birth, and mobile number right from your smartphone. However, you will still need to show up for your biometrics, which are your fingerprints or an iris scan.

UIDAI also plans to bring another major update that will automatically update Aadhaar information using certified documents, including birth certificates, mark sheets, driving licenses, PAN cards, and passports.

Why These Changes Matter

There are two main benefits to this move- first, it cuts down on fraud. It will be considerably harder to get fake documents through for Aadhaar registration.

Second, it makes things easier. This is especially true for people who live in rural or semi-urban areas and may not have easy access to the internet or scanning machines. UIDAI is even working on adding electricity bill data to make it easier to check someone's identity.