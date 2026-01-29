French Audio Brand Devialet Launches Phantom Ultimate Premium Speakers in India

French audio technology company Devialet has announced the Phantom Ultimate range, an update to its Phantom high-end wireless speakers with new hardware, refreshed software, and expanded streaming support. The lineup includes two models, Phantom Ultimate 108 dB and Phantom Ultimate 98 dB, with India prices ranging from ₹199,999 to ₹482,999 depending on the variant and finish.

Devialet Phantom Ultimate details

The most meaningful update is the platform underneath: Devialet says Phantom Ultimate runs a new software stack, Devialet OS (DOS3), and a redesigned Devialet app meant to make setup, control and tuning simpler. DOS3 also brings a wider set of streaming options, including AirPlay, Google Cast, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and UPnP, alongside Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

On the engineering side, Devialet is leaning on its familiar proprietary tech, ADH (hybrid amplification), SAM (real-time speaker protection/fidelity processing) and HBI (low-frequency system), but says these have been updated for this generation. It also lists a new NXP i.MX 8M Nano processor for audio processing and efficiency.

108dB vs 98dB model

If you are picking between the two, the specs point to a simple split: output and bass depth. Devialet says the Phantom Ultimate 108dB reaches 14Hz to 35kHz (+/‑ 6 dB) with 1,100W amplification and 32-bit/96kHz processing, while the 98dB model is rated for 18Hz to 25kHz (+/‑ 6dB) with 400W and the same processing format.

The 108dB version also adds four touch controls on the top, and Devialet notes physical driver changes aimed at tighter bass and reduced resonance. The 98dB model is positioned as the smaller-footprint option built around a wideband driver design intended to widen the soundstage.

Price in India

Phantom Ultimate 108 dB: ₹4,08,999 (Deep Forest/Light Pearl) and ₹4,82,999 (Opéra de Paris)

Phantom Ultimate 98 dB: ₹1,99,999 (Deep Forest/Light Pearl) and ₹2,32,999 (Opéra de Paris)

They come in three finishes: Deep Forest, Light Pearl and Opéra de Paris, with the availability via devialet.com, Devialet stores and authorised retailers.