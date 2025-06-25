Honor Says Its Upcoming X9c Phone Is 'Unbreakable' — What to Expect

Honor X9c is coming to India soon, the company confirmed on Wednesday, claiming it will be an “unbreakable” phone. While the company has not specified what contributes to its unbreakability, it said the Honor X9c has triple-resistance durability, combining “strong protection with premium aesthetics.”

What to expect from the Honor X9c?

The upcoming smartphone from Honor will be dust, water, heat, and drop-resistant and will also have a 7.98mm profile, appealing to users who want slim phones without compromising on performance or features. The Honor X9c will offer an “advanced display” that sits well with the thin design. It will boast a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the company has not specified whether the phone will use an adaptive refresh rate. What is also unclear is the brightness, an important factor that determines how legible the screen is under harsh light.

Honor has confirmed the X9c will pack a 108MP camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) that will help users capture “professional-quality images.” The camera app will be equipped with artificial intelligence-powered features such as Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, allowing better customisation of photos after they have been taken. The company has also confirmed the phone will run MagicOS 9 based on Android 15.

The announcement on X9c’s imminent launch in India comes weeks after reports that HTech, a Gurugram-based tech startup that holds the brand license for Honor phones, had collapsed, largely due to an exodus of top-level management, including Madhav Sheth, who previously spearheaded Oppo brand Realme’s India operations. Sheth and his team reportedly quit the startup earlier this year without an official announcement, and radio silence from HTech led to speculation that the startup was closing down.

Later, HTech clarified, saying it is not shutting down and will soon be back. The X9c could mark the brand’s yet another comeback to the Indian market.