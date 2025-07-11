Fresh iPhone 17 Pro Renders Offer the Clearest Look Yet—See Photos Inside

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is all but confirmed. Several rumours and leaks have underscored that the next Pro models will mark a significant leap, featuring not just a new design but also features to woo content creators and gamers. However, the design of the iPhone 17 Pro has grabbed attention for good and bad reasons. While the new dual-tone finish is appealing to some enthusiasts, others—including Google—have mocked Apple for copying the Pixel design. Anyhow, the redesign could make the Pro models stand out, and fresh renders offer the most detailed look at it so far.

Prolific tipster Majin Bu, who has a good track record of leaking Apple-related developments, has posted two pictures of him or someone holding the alleged iPhone 17 Pro. These real-world hands-on photos show the dual-tone design in all its glory, featuring a dark, shiny black shade on the visor-like bar for cameras and a matte finish on the rest of the body. The cameras are still on the left side, but the LED flash and the sensors have been moved to the right edge.

Bu’s renders corroborate previous leaks, but what misaligns is the thickness of the unit shown in the photos. Earlier rumours suggested a sleeker design for the Pro models, claiming that they will be thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro series. The left side view of the iPhone 17 Pro also reveals the existence of the Action Button and the volume buttons. The Apple logo has also moved slightly down on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro, keeping in line with previous reports that suggested an adjustment for the MagSafe design. While not shown, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to use a USB-C port at the bottom, the power button and the Camera Control on the right side.

The iPhone 17 Pro will not just be a cosmetic upgrade; it will also house Apple’s top-notch technologies. Rumours suggest an A19 Pro chip will power the Pro models, while their displays will be increased and optimised to support an anti-reflective coating on top. The iPhone 17 Pro models could also use an upgraded ultrawide camera and a bigger battery.