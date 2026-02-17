From Healthcare To Smart Homes: Akash Ambani Showcases Jio’s AI Ecosystem to PM Modi At India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: During the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani guided Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Jio Intelligence Pavilion, showcasing the company’s growing AI ecosystem and technological advancements.

The visit was a highlight of the Prime Minister’s participation in the India AI Impact Expo, a major summit gathering for tech leaders, startups, and policymakers to discuss India’s AI future. At the Jio pavilion, the focus remained on the company’s AI-driven solutions for digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, culture, and smart living.

Jio AI Stack

In the meeting, Akash Ambani explained the Jio AI Stack, a core infrastructure built to support the large-scale rollout of AI across various services and platforms.

The company also showcased Jio Sanskriti AI, a platform dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage. The project uses AI-driven tools to handle translation, digitization, and content discovery across a wide range of Indian languages.

In the healthcare sector, the company introduced Jio Arogya AI, a platform designed to enhance and support digital health networks.

Jio Shiksha: Education-focused platform

As part of its broader AI strategy, the company showcased Jio Shiksha, an education-focused platform designed to transform digital learning. It offers students and educators personalized study paths, adaptive content delivery, and detailed performance tracking to improve educational outcomes.

Jio AI Home: A smart living solution

Another major highlight at the pavilion was Jio AI Home, a smart living solution designed to integrate artificial intelligence into residential environments. The system focuses on improving automation, device connectivity, and user interaction within the home.

AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 functioned as a central forum for dialogue on AI adoption, homegrown innovation, and digital inclusion. The sessions analyzed how AI can bolster governance, economic growth, and public services, aligning with the nation’s digital transformation goals.