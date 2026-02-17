Updated 17 February 2026 at 08:09 IST
From Healthcare To Smart Homes: Akash Ambani Showcases Jio’s AI Ecosystem to PM Modi At India AI Impact Summit 2026
New Delhi: During the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani guided Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Jio Intelligence Pavilion, showcasing the company’s growing AI ecosystem and technological advancements.
The visit was a highlight of the Prime Minister’s participation in the India AI Impact Expo, a major summit gathering for tech leaders, startups, and policymakers to discuss India’s AI future. At the Jio pavilion, the focus remained on the company’s AI-driven solutions for digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, culture, and smart living.
Jio AI Stack
In the meeting, Akash Ambani explained the Jio AI Stack, a core infrastructure built to support the large-scale rollout of AI across various services and platforms.
The company also showcased Jio Sanskriti AI, a platform dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage. The project uses AI-driven tools to handle translation, digitization, and content discovery across a wide range of Indian languages.
In the healthcare sector, the company introduced Jio Arogya AI, a platform designed to enhance and support digital health networks.
Jio Shiksha: Education-focused platform
As part of its broader AI strategy, the company showcased Jio Shiksha, an education-focused platform designed to transform digital learning. It offers students and educators personalized study paths, adaptive content delivery, and detailed performance tracking to improve educational outcomes.
Jio AI Home: A smart living solution
Another major highlight at the pavilion was Jio AI Home, a smart living solution designed to integrate artificial intelligence into residential environments. The system focuses on improving automation, device connectivity, and user interaction within the home.
AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 functioned as a central forum for dialogue on AI adoption, homegrown innovation, and digital inclusion. The sessions analyzed how AI can bolster governance, economic growth, and public services, aligning with the nation’s digital transformation goals.
The event gathered government officials, tech experts, and academics to discuss policy frameworks, infrastructure, and partnership opportunities. As AI becomes a global economic driver, the summit provided a vital space for stakeholders to showcase new technologies and plan for future growth.
