From Lyrics Translation to Automix: Apple Music Gets a Major Upgrade at WWDC 2025

On June 9, 2025, Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at its sleek, ring-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event, a magnet for developers and tech enthusiasts worldwide, saw CEO Tim Cook take the stage to reveal exciting updates to Apple’s ecosystem, including a major overhaul of its operating systems and new features for Apple Music.

Apple Music Breaks Language Barriers with Lyrics Translation

One of the standout announcements at WWDC 2025 was the introduction of real-time lyrics translation for Apple Music, a feature designed to make music more accessible across the globe. Whether you’re listening to K-pop, Latin pop, or French ballads, this new tool allows users to view translated lyrics in their native language, making it easier to sing along and connect with songs from different cultures.

“Apple is bringing lyrics translation to its Apple Music service to help users around the world sing, despite language barriers,” the company stated, emphasizing its goal of fostering a deeper connection to music. This feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, automatically translates lyrics in real time, ensuring a seamless experience for users exploring international tracks. Beyond lyrics translation, Apple Music is also getting a DJ-inspired feature called Automix.

Using artificial intelligence, Automix creates smooth transitions between tracks tailored to a user’s music preferences, mimicking the skills of a professional DJ. This allows for a personalized, club-like listening experience right from your device. Additionally, users can now pin their favorite albums, playlists, and artists to their library for quick access, making it easier to revisit beloved music. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Apple Music experience, which already boasts over 100 million songs and a growing library of spatial audio tracks.

A Bold New Look: Liquid Glass Redesign Across Apple’s Ecosystem

Apple also unveiled a dramatic redesign of its operating systems, marking the first major iOS overhaul since 2013. The new design, dubbed “Liquid Glass,” draws inspiration from the sleek, transparent aesthetic of the Vision Pro headset. According to Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface, “the new operating system is inspired by the Vision Pro.

The company is calling the new look ‘Liquid Glass.’” This visually stunning interface, described as translucent and responsive to user input, will unify the look and feel across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The redesign aims to create a more immersive and cohesive experience across Apple’s devices, from iPhones to Apple Watches.