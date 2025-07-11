Fuel Switch in Focus in AI-171 Crash Probe — How It Works

The investigation of the tragic Air India flight AI-171 that crashed during takeoff in Ahmedabad is a long-drawn process, but initial reports suggest that a fuel switch, which is a critical component for any aircraft, is in primary focus. According to investigators probing the incident, cited in an article on the aviation journal, The Air Current, one of the pilots may have accidentally switched off the fuel supply on AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner model shortly after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, starving an operational engine.

Another report published in English newspapers cited the aviation experts from India, the US, and Boeing are scanning the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recordings to assess if the position of the critical fuel switch was, by any chance, the culprit that cut off critical supply to the ill-fated Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad.

What is a Fuel Selector Switch?

In most aircraft, a fuel selector switch allows pilots to control the fuel supply to the engines. The valve or switch lets them:

— Switch between fuel tanks to balance the weight of the aircraft or access remaining fuel.

— Use fuel more efficiently during different phases of flight.

— Switch off the fuel supply to engines during emergencies like engine fires.

In critical situations, especially, pilots are expected to turn off the fuel selector switch to a malfunctioning engine to ‘secure’ the unit. In this case, switching off the fuel supply would have allowed the pilot to recover the aircraft had one of the AI-171’s General Electric Aerospace GEnx-1B engines failed. Since the accuracy of the report is not confirmed, it is unclear whether the position of the fuel selector switch led to the crash.

Why is it under scrutiny?

According to the journal, the aircraft may have experienced fuel starvation, even though it had enough fuel, since the crash happened briefly after the takeoff. The investigation has highlighted three crucial things:

— Incorrect fuel tank selection, which cut off fuel supply to an active engine.

— A faulty fuel gauge or indicator that may have misled the pilot

— Mechanical failure of the valve of the associated lines.

With the preliminary investigation report expected from the Civil Aviation Ministry soon, whether the fuel selector switch played any role in the crash will be clear. However, other aspects such as pilot training, maintenance logs, and voice/data records (black box) will also be determined in the report. Still, the early focus on it raises questions about procedural adherence, aircraft system design, and real-time situational awareness in the cockpit.

The tragedy unfolded

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed just seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 people on the ground. The devastating crash, which occurred barely 30 seconds into the flight, marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s recent history and the first fatal crash involving the Boeing 787 since its introduction in 2011.

Flight AI171, operated by a 12-year-old Dreamliner (registration VT-ANB), was en route to London Gatwick when it suddenly lost altitude and plummeted into the residential complex attached to B.J. Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area. The crash ignited a massive fire that engulfed parts of the hostel, killing at least 19 people on the ground and injuring over 60 others, many of whom were medical students.