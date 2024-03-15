×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on iPhone X, Pixel camera a hit online

Anand Mahindra has rated the image sharpness of his Google PIxel camera higher than that of his Apple iPhone X. Even Samsung is rated high. What is your opinion

Reported by: Tech Desk
Anand Mahindra
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anand Mahindra –Chairman at Mahindra Group has rated the image sharpness of his Google PIxel (unknown version) camera higher than that of his Apple iPhone X. Mahindra’s tweets regarding this has also now rapidly gone viral with netizens – especially twitterati coming out with their own version if best smartphone cameras. In his tweet, Mahindra also wonders if Samsung smartphone cameras are even better than both of his Pixel and iPhone X. 

Mahindra's smartphone camera comparison 

Firstly, check out below Mahindra’s tweet regarding the comparison of image quality of Pixel and iPhone X. He seems to have captured the image in the below tweet in Manhattan. Even Samsung India replied to Mahindra. Samsung seemed to have cleared Mahindra’s queries about superior quality of images offered by Samsung smartphone cameras (the premium smartphones obviously). Twitterati also seems to be in line with Mahindra, as far as endorsing Pixel smartphones for photography is concerned: 

Pixel 4 smartphone details surface

Finally, the Google Pixel 4 series is rumoured to be launched on 15 October. Here, a notable fact is that the Pixel 4 is widely expected to come with the ability to recognize hand gestures. It is also believed (by loyalists) to offer the Soli Chip – a Google motion-sensing technology to detect “nearby” users. Then, the Pixel 4 is also speculated to offer 8x zoom cameras.

Published September 16th, 2019 at 15:07 IST

