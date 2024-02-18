English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Apple halts foldable iPhone development amid screen failures: Report

Rumours suggest that Samsung's folding panels experienced reliability issues during Apple's testing phase, leading to the suspension of the project for now.

Business Desk
iPhone 12 Emerges from 3-Month Submersion
iPhone 12 Emerges from 3-Month Submersion | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple’s foldable iPhone: Apple has halted its development of a foldable iPhone, allegedly due to issues with supplier displays failing to meet the company's stringent testing standards, according to reports emerging from China. 

Citing sources from Fixed Focus Digital, a prominent Weibo-based tech video blogger, Apple's exploration into foldable devices, which began around 2016, has hit a snag as the screens from key suppliers, including Samsung, reportedly failed Apple's rigorous internal testing.

Advertisement

While Samsung, a supplier of display panels for Apple, has previously provided foldable display samples to the tech giant, recent rumours suggest that their latest folding panels experienced reliability issues during Apple's testing phase, leading to the suspension of the foldable iPhone project.

Although Apple has been actively prototyping two foldable iPhone models, which fold widthwise like a clamshell, the devices are not expected to be part of Apple's product lineup for 2024 or 2025, according to a report from The Information.

Advertisement

The reliability concerns surrounding foldable iPhone screens raise doubts about the accuracy of the claims, particularly since the source lacks a proven track record in Apple-related rumours. Moreover, it remains uncertain whether this setback affects Apple's development of a foldable iPad, a product rumoured to be of greater interest to the company.

Despite the setback in foldable iPhone development, speculation persists regarding Apple's potential entry into the foldable device market, with reports suggesting a forthcoming foldable device that could potentially replace the iPad mini.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja Stuns In Yellow Saree At A Wedding

    Web Stories2 minutes ago

  2. Find Natural Mouth Fresheners Stacked Right In Your Kitchen

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  3. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: India overwhelm England by 434 runs

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Pune property registrations jump 46% in Jan

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Google Messages to allow text editing feature 30 mins after sending

    Tech 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo